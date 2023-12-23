Left Menu

Woman, aide booked for extortion bid on man in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 22:13 IST
Woman, aide booked for extortion bid on man in Gurugram
A woman and her accomplice have been booked for an alleged extortion bid of Rs 5 lakh on a man by threatening to share his private pictures online, police said on Saturday.

According to the complainant, a resident of Yamunanagar district, he befriended the woman through a dating app in October, the police said.

On December 22, the woman lured him to meet her at a hotel here and also got Rs 10,000 transferred to her from the man, they added.

The woman, who took some private pictures of the victim during their meeting, started threatening him to leak the pictures on social media, the victim said in the complaint.

She, along with her accomplice, blackmailed him to pay them Rs 5 lakh, following which he appraoched the police, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman and her accomplice under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, he added.

