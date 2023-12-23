Duo booked in Haryana for posting pics, videos with weapons on Instagram

Two youths have been booked here after they posted pictures on social media holding weapons, police said on Saturday.

The duo have been booked under the Information Technology Act and Weapons Act, Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said.

The duo allegedly posted pictures and videos on Instagram holding weapons, he said.

The SP added that strict action will be taken against whoever posts pictures or videos with weapons on social media.

