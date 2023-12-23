Left Menu

India arrests two senior employees of Chinese firm Vivo - source

India's financial crime-fighting agency has arrested two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit, a source directly involved with the case said on Saturday, which the company vowed to challenge legally.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 22:41 IST
India arrests two senior employees of Chinese firm Vivo - source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's financial crime-fighting agency has arrested two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit, a source directly involved with the case said on Saturday, which the company vowed to challenge legally. The arrests come two months after the Enforcement Directorate arrested four industry executives, including one Chinese national, working for Vivo's Indian unit in a case of alleged money laundering, charges the firm has denied. India has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investments following a deadly border clash in 2020.

"We are deeply alarmed by the current action of the authorities," said a Vivo spokesperson. "The recent arrests demonstrate continued harassment and as such induce an environment of uncertainty amongst the wider industry landscape. We are resolute in using all legal avenues to address and challenge these accusations." The individuals arrested were brought to a Delhi court on Saturday and were then sent to the agency's custody, said the source, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media. An Enforcement Directorate spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Vivo employees, whose identity Reuters could not confirm, will next appear in court on Dec. 26, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023