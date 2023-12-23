Shipping incident reported in vicinity of Bab al-Mandab -UKMTO
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Saturday that it had received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles southwest of Saleef, Yemen.
Authorities are investigating and vessels are being advised to transit with caution, the statement said.
