Protest near Mamata's home: City court grants bail to 55 women, 4 men sent to police custody

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 23:01 IST
A city court on Saturday granted interim bail to 55 women school teacher jobseekers but sent four of their male counterparts to police remand for staging a protest near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat here, a police officer said.

The four were sent to police custody till December 25 while the women were granted interim bail on a bond of Rs 2,000, he added.

During the hearing, Kolkata Police claimed that the upper primary school teacher jobseekers committed a ''crime'' by protesting near the CM's residence on Friday.

The demonstration was scheduled at Hazra More, but they suddenly moved to the CM's residence and started protesting.

Police had arrested 59 protestors from Kalighat Road, near the CM's residence, and sent them to the central lockup at Kolkata Police headquarters.

They were booked under multiple sections including assaulting and deterring public servants from discharging their duty.

