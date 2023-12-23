Man booked for raping his teen step-daughter

A 28-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has been booked on the charge of raping his 18-year-old step-daughter, police said on Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far, an official said, adding that an FIR was registered against the Koparkhairane resident on the complaint lodged by the teenager for the December 22 incident which happened when she was sleeping in their house.

Further investigation is underway.

