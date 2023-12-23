Left Menu

KUWJ demands protection for journalists covering protests

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2023 02:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 23:47 IST
KUWJ demands protection for journalists covering protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists Saturday sought protection for the journalists covering protests after a few mediapersons were injured during agitations by the Congress and the BJP's Yuva Morcha on Saturday that turned violent.

An agitation by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging police atrocities against its workers during their protest against the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach programme of the Left government, turned violent as police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The BJP's Yuva Morcha too took out protests at multiple places against the Left government's 'Nava Kerala Sadas' programme and clashed with the police.

In a statement, KUWJ sought protection for the journalists and their equipment while covering protests.

It said New Indian Express photographer Vincent Pullicakl and Jinu S Raj of 24News were injured during the stone pelting by Congress workers during their DGP office march.

''Vincent has three stitches on his head while Jinu has injuries in his ear. The camera of 24News channel was damaged in the Yuva Morcha protest,'' the KUWJ statement said.

Jaihind TV cameraman Riyas was injured in the water cannon used by Kerala Police to disperse the protesters while the cameras of Deepika and Kerala Kaumudi dailies were also damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023