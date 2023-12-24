Shipping incident reported west of Yemen's Hodeidah -UKMTO

A shipping incident which took place approximately 50 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen, is under investigation by authorities, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency announced on Saturday.

Vessels are advised to transit with caution, the agency said in a statement.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has launched attacks on vessels in the region recently in response to the war in Gaza.

