Taiwan says eight Chinese fighter jets crossed strait's median line
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-12-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 06:38 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that over the previous 24 hours it had detected eight Chinese fighter jets crossing over the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as well as one Chinese balloon.
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activity around the island over the past four years.
