Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K's Baramulla

A retired police officer was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today, they said.

''Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Police said the area has been cordoned off after the incident and further details were awaited.

