Left Menu

Man killed in road accident in UP's Amethi

A 32-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a pick-up van here in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Police have detained the vans driver and seized the vehicle, he said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-12-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 10:13 IST
Man killed in road accident in UP's Amethi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a pick-up van here in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The accident took place on Saturday night near the Balbhadrapur Morh under the Amethi police station, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that Sundar Maurya died on the spot after the van hit his motorcycle from behind when he was going home. Police have detained the van's driver and seized the vehicle, he said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023