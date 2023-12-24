Left Menu

Father-daughter duo killed in accident in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 10:28 IST
Father-daughter duo killed in accident in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were killed while his wife sustained injuries when a truck overturned on their motorcycle in Sirohi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Pidwada-Beawar Highway, they said.

The driver of the truck suddenly took a turn and lost control of the vehicle. It overturned and the two-wheeler came under it, police said.

The three were taken to a nearby hospital where Mukesh (28), and his daughter Tarika were declared dead while Dimple (25) is undergoing treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023