Father-daughter duo killed in accident in Rajasthan

A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were killed while his wife sustained injuries when a truck overturned on their motorcycle in Sirohi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Pidwada-Beawar Highway, they said.

The driver of the truck suddenly took a turn and lost control of the vehicle. It overturned and the two-wheeler came under it, police said.

The three were taken to a nearby hospital where Mukesh (28), and his daughter Tarika were declared dead while Dimple (25) is undergoing treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)