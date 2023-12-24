Left Menu

3 police constables booked for raping woman in Rajasthan's Alwar

She also claimed that the accused threatened to implicate her brother in a false case if she reported the matter, the officer said.The policemen have been called back from their places of posting and attached with the Police Lines, the officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 11:49 IST
3 police constables booked for raping woman in Rajasthan's Alwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three police constables have been booked for raping an 18-year-old woman for more than a year in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma told PTI that the woman gave a complaint against the three policemen to him on Saturday evening. She also claimed that the accused threatened to implicate her brother in a false case if she reported the matter, the officer said.

The policemen have been called back from their places of posting and attached with the Police Lines, the officials said. They said that a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376-D (gang rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Raini police station. One of the accused was posted at the Raini police station, one at the office of Rajgarh Circle Officer and another at the Malakheda police station. The Raini police station falls under the Rajgarh Circle.

In her complaint, she stated she was raped by them for more than a year, the SP said. The victim had come to the SP Office along with her mother. On provisions of the POCSO Act being invoked against the accused, Sharma said when she was first raped in November last year, she was a minor. He said after he got the complaint, it was immediately sent to the Raini police station and FIR was registered on Saturday night.

''After the FIR was registered, all the three constables were shunted to the Police Lines so that investigation into the case is not affected,'' the SP said and added that no arrests have been made yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023