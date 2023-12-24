Uniform Holy Mass to be offered in all Syro-Malabar churches in Kerala on Christmas day: Committee

The Archdiocese Protection Committee of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy of the Syro-Malabar Church has decided to offer a Synod-approved new style of mass in all parish churches on Christmas Day.

However, after that the earlier form of mass, by facing the congregation, would continue, it said.

The Committee said the decision was taken to accept the Pope's call for a uniform mass and to avoid a crisis in the parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

It claimed the decision was in accordance with an agreement reached by Papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil with the apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and the Ad Hoc Committee of the representatives of the clergy.

The Committee claimed that according to the agreement, until there was favorable situation in the archdiocese for the method of offering mass as determined by the Synod, the present style of mass facing the congregation shall continue.

It said that though the Papal delegate could not sign the agreement at the last minute, Archbishop Cyril Vasil stated that ''we have finally secured a deal'' and recommended forwarding the understanding arrived at to the next Synod.

The Committee alleged that it suspects that the ''immoral intervention'' by the Syro-Malabar Synod resulted in the agreement not being signed by the Papal delegate who had come here to resolve the liturgical dispute in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

It also said that the final decision was arrived at after the Papal delegate met with over 400 priests, nuns and lay persons.

On December 17, the Committee had said that the row surrounding the unified Holy Mass cannot be resolved by imposing it, but had welcomed the arrival of Papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil for fixing the liturgical dispute.

A strong section of priests and the laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese are at odds with the leadership of the Syro-Malabar Church over its Synod's decision in August 2021 to introduce a standardised manner of celebrating Holy Mass.

According to the 2021 decision of the Syro-Malabar Church Synod, priests must face the faithful only in the first and last parts of the liturgical service, turning towards the altar for the rest of the Holy Mass (50:50 formula).

The Papal Delegate's visit on December 13 followed the Pontiff cautioning protesters within the Archeparchy that non-compliance with the Synod's directives could lead to them being declared outside of communion with the Church.

The Pope had stressed the importance of walking together with the Synod, Bishops, and the Major Archbishop, implementing liturgical decisions by the upcoming Christmas.

In his message, Pope Francis had also asked the priests, who oppose the Synod-approved Holy Mass, not to force ''the competent ecclesiastical authority'' to recognise that they have left the Church because they are ''no longer in communion'' with their pastors and with the successor of St Peter, the Pope.

If that happens, he warned that ''with great sorrow, sanctions would be incurred. I do not want to reach that stage.'' While most dioceses have adopted the Synod-approved Holy Mass, a majority of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, supported by their laity, continue to oppose it, citing a departure from the tradition where the priest faces the congregation throughout the Mass.

