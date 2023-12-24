Left Menu

17-year-old dies days after being assaulted by schoolmates in Delhi

He went home after getting first aid, said a senior police officer.However, he lost consciousness on Saturday morning and was taken to GTB Hospital, from where he was referred to RML hospital, police said. He died around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.A case of assault was registered and a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of death, said police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 12:28 IST
17-year-old dies days after being assaulted by schoolmates in Delhi
A 17-year-old boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital days after being allegedly assaulted by some students from his school in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Sunday.

On December 12, an altercation took place between the victim and the group of students over a petty issue, however, the matter was resolved following the intervention of some elders, police said.

''At around 5 pm on December 15, the victim was attacked by the accused and sustained injuries on his face and head. He went home after getting first aid,'' said a senior police officer.

However, he lost consciousness on Saturday morning and was taken to GTB Hospital, from where he was referred to RML hospital, police said. He died around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

A case of assault was registered and a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of death, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

