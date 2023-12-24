Left Menu

Ukraine says it shoots down 14 of 15 Russian drones

Russia launched 15 drones at Ukraine, mostly in the south of the country, overnight with air defences destroying 14 of them, Ukrainian military said on Sunday. There was no immediate comment from Russia. No damage or casualties have been reported by military and civilian authorities.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 12:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russia launched 15 drones at Ukraine, mostly in the south of the country, overnight with air defences destroying 14 of them, Ukrainian military said on Sunday. "As a result of air combat, Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces destroyed 14 shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov in Russia, it said. Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

No damage or casualties have been reported by military and civilian authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

