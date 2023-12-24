Left Menu

Man sets sister-in-law on fire in MP's Ratlam; held

A 33-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her brother-in-law in broad daylight in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused, Suresh 40, for the murder that occurred at Dhodhar village of Ratlam district on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 24-12-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 12:42 IST
Man sets sister-in-law on fire in MP's Ratlam; held
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her brother-in-law in broad daylight in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused, Suresh (40), for the murder that occurred at Dhodhar village of Ratlam district on Saturday, an official said. Suresh allegedly attacked his sister-in-law Nirmala with a rod and poured petrol on her before setting her ablaze, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

The victim was killed on the spot, he said.

Nirmala was the wife of Suresh's younger brother Prakash, who had recently committed suicide, he said.

The accused had blamed Nirmala for his brother's death, the official said, adding that the victim was living with her two children in Dhodhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023