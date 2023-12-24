Left Menu

2 drone-dropped packets with arms, cash seized near LoC in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 13:16 IST
2 drone-dropped packets with arms, cash seized near LoC in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two drone-dropped packets containing arms and cash were seized in a joint operation by the Army and the police from a village near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here on Sunday, officials said.

The packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones for subversive activities, were noticed lying in an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area at around 7.50 am, they said.

The Army and the police launched a joint operation immediately and the packets were opened with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the arms and cash, officials said.

The recovery included a 9 mm Italian-made pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, three improvised explosive devices, three IED batteries, a hand grenade and Rs 35,000 in cash, they said.

The recovery comes a day after Army troops scuttled an infiltration bid by eliminating a terrorist in the same sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

