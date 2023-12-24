Left Menu

4 poachers, 2 timber smugglers arrested in Similipal Tiger Reserve

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Forest department personnel in Odisha arrested four poachers and two timber smugglers from Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district during patrolling, an official said on Sunday.

The Similipal Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) deployed in Jenabil wildlife range in the STR nabbed two poachers while two others who were carrying guns managed to escape, said STR Field Director, Prakash Chand Gogineni.

Similarly, the joint task force (JTF) deployed in the Dukura wildlife range in the tiger reserve along with the local staff nabbed two poachers while seven others managed to escape from the spot, he said.

Gogineni said two country-made guns, four iron rods used for loading the gun, three billhooks, gunpowder, sulphur, iron balls, etc, were seized from the accused persons.

During the patrolling in Champagarh beat of Pithabata north wildlife range in the STR, two persons were nabbed when they were illegally cutting Kasi tree (Bridelia retusa) in the forest.

In connection to the above incidents, three cases have been registered by the forest officials and further investigation is going on to nab others involved in the cases, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

