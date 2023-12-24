Left Menu

Army orders probe into deaths of 3 civilians in Poonch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:07 IST
Army orders probe into deaths of 3 civilians in Poonch
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.

The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22.

Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to ''custodial torture'' as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning.

A thorough investigation has been ordered into it (the deaths of the civilians) as part of the standard operating procedure, the people cited above said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths.

The Army on Saturday said it stands committed to extending ''full support and cooperation'' in the conduct of investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023