Case registered against 4 lekhpals for beating up farmer

A case has been registered here against six people, including four lekhpals (revenue officials) for allegedly beating up a farmer over verification of khatauni (land record paper), police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Rajesh Singh (farmer), a resident of the Karmar village of Bansdih police station area, had gone to Bansdih tehsil on Friday afternoon to get the khatauni verified. During this, there was a dispute and with the lekhpal. Based on the complaint of lekhpal Rajesh Ram, a case was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the IPC on Friday night. An unknown person was also made an accused in the case.

After the case was registered against the farmer, BJP supporters allegedly on Saturday staged a protest in the tehsil.

Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Narayan Vais said the protest ended when Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Gupta gave an assurance that action will be taken against the lekhpal.

He added that on Saturday night, on the basis of Singh's complaint, a case was registered against six people, including four lekhpals and unknown persons under the IPC.

He said that the police are investigating the matter.

