Left Menu

Case registered against 4 lekhpals for beating up farmer

A case has been registered here against six people, including four lekhpals revenue officials for allegedly beating up a farmer over verification of khatauni land record paper, police said on Sunday.According to the police, Rajesh Singh farmer, a resident of the Karmar village of Bansdih police station area, had gone to Bansdih tehsil on Friday afternoon to get the khatauni verified.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:13 IST
Case registered against 4 lekhpals for beating up farmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered here against six people, including four lekhpals (revenue officials) for allegedly beating up a farmer over verification of khatauni (land record paper), police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Rajesh Singh (farmer), a resident of the Karmar village of Bansdih police station area, had gone to Bansdih tehsil on Friday afternoon to get the khatauni verified. During this, there was a dispute and with the lekhpal. Based on the complaint of lekhpal Rajesh Ram, a case was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the IPC on Friday night. An unknown person was also made an accused in the case.

After the case was registered against the farmer, BJP supporters allegedly on Saturday staged a protest in the tehsil.

Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Narayan Vais said the protest ended when Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Gupta gave an assurance that action will be taken against the lekhpal.

He added that on Saturday night, on the basis of Singh's complaint, a case was registered against six people, including four lekhpals and unknown persons under the IPC.

He said that the police are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023