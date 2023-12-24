Left Menu

Security beefed up in Delhi on Christmas eve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:25 IST
Representative Image
The Delhi police have stepped up security arrangements in the national capital on Christmas eve, officials said on Sunday.

The security has been beefed up around churches, malls and different markets which usually see a heavy footfall on Christmas evening, a senior police officer said.

Additional police force and extra security checkpoints have already been installed in several market areas that see overcrowding, the officer said.

Senior officials met the SHOs of the police stations concerned and asked them to step up vigil in their jurisdictions during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the officer added.

