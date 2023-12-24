Left Menu

Two SOG jawans injured in IED blast during anti-Maoist operation in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two jawans of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district during a combing operation on Sunday, an officer said.

The IED was planted by the Maoists and it exploded after the SOG jawans accidentally touched it, the officer said.

''The explosion took place at around 10 am in the forest area under Tumudibandh police station limits in the district while combing operation by the SOG jawans was underway in the area,'' Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra told PTI over the phone.

Both the SOG jawans are out of danger, he said, adding that one jawan, who got an injury in his eye, is being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after preliminary treatment at Balikud hospital.

Another jawan got injuries on his hand and he has been shifted to Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, Phulbani after first aid, the SP said.

The injured jawans were identified as Prashant Jena and Amiya Ranjan Das.

It seems that Maoists may be there. So, the combing operation, which has been underway since Friday, has been further intensified following the incident, Patra added.

