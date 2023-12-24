Israel's Netanayahu says military acts based on Israeli calculations
24-12-2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports that the United States had convinced Israel not to expand its military activity during a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.
"Israel is a sovereign nation," Netanyahu said. "Our military decisions are based upon our own calculations."
