Left Menu

Special DG BSF visits troops in Jammu frontier, reviews security situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:54 IST
Special DG BSF visits troops in Jammu frontier, reviews security situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Director General of Border Security Force Y B Khurania visited the troops along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu frontier, officials said on Sunday.

Khurania, who heads the Chandigarh-based Western command of the BSF, arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to review the security situation, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

D K Boora, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, briefed the Special DG about the prevailing security situation here.

Khurania visited the border outposts along the IB and also reviewed the operational preparedness of field formations along the LoC in Sunderbani and Rajouri sectors, the spokesperson said.

He then interacted with the BSF sector commanders and battalion commanders and guided them on border management.

The Special DG also applauded the professional acumen of the troops in safeguarding the border in tough conditions with dedication, the spokesperson added.

He encouraged troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to check anti-national activities, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023