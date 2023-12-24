CPI(M) condemns the death of 3 civilians in Army custody in J-K

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) on Sunday issued a statement condemning the death of three civilians in Army custody in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. ''The J&K administration has announced compensation for the families of the deceased. But that is not enough. There has to be a speedy investigation and punishment meted out to those responsible,'' the CPI(M) said in a statement.

''People of J&K, who have long suffered from such acts of impunity, expect accountability to be fixed in the matter and justice done,'' the party added in the statement. Three men were found dead under suspicious circumstances on Friday near the site of an ambush by terrorists on two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district that left five soldiers dead and two injured the previous day. The deceased were among the eight people reportedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the Thursday's attack at Dhatyar Morh, between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station, the officials said. They said Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of the Topa Peer village of Bufliaz, died under mysterious circumstances but the cause of their death was not known immediately. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.

