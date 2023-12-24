Rusted mortar shell defused in J-K’s Samba
A bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday defused a rusted mortar shell in a controlled explosion in Samba district, officials said. The mortar shell was found lying in a field in Regal, a border village in the Rajpura area, by locals, they said.
Acting on information, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and recovered the mortar shell, the officials said.
The explosive weapon was taken to an isolated place and later safely destroyed in a controlled explosion, they added.
