PM Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with about 250 students representing almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of 'Watan Ko Jano' programme under which they have been touring the country.

Official sources said these students come from an underprivileged background.

They have so far visit Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi, they added.

The programme is aimed at giving exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir.

