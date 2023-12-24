Left Menu

Atishi seeks appointment of DJB members in charge of water, drainage and finance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:34 IST
Atishi seeks appointment of DJB members in charge of water, drainage and finance
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday directed the chief secretary to ensure that Delhi Jal Board has full-time members in charge of water, drainage and finance within the next seven days, officials said.

Expressing displeasure over the non-appointment of water and drainage members in the Delhi Jal Board for more than two months, Atishi said that several projects are at a standstill because technical approvals can only be given by these members.

She said the files for the appointment of two senior most technical members are ''shuttling between Delhi Jal Board, Urban Development department and Services department.'' She also said there is no full-time member for finance for three months.

The water minister and DJB chairperson further stated that the ministers in charge of water and urban development were not sent any file regarding the appointments, claiming that it is a 'services' matter and therefore outside the purview of the elected government.

''This seems to be a conspiracy to bring DJB to a standstill and at best it is sheer callousness towards the people of Delhi,'' Atishi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023