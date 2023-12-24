Left Menu

Man's body with injury marks found in UP's Amethi, family suspects murder

The police here on Sunday recovered the body of a 26-year-old man with injury marks, a day after he went missing, officials said.Family members of the victim, Akash Soni, a resident of Baragaon in the Sangrampur area here, have expressed suspicion of murder, they added.

Family members of the victim, Akash Soni, a resident of Baragaon in the Sangrampur area here, have expressed suspicion of murder, they added. According to police, Soni had left his home on Saturday for his shop in Visheshwarganj but did not return home in the evening. His father lodged a missing complaint after the family members could not trace him, the police said.

On Sunday morning, locals found a body near the house of one Jeetlal in Visheshwarganj and informed the police, they added.

Circle Officer (CO) Lalan Singh said the body was identified to belong to Soni and had injury marks on the head and below both the ears.

A case has been registered and a probe has been launched, the CO said.

