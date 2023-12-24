Left Menu

Iran's navy adds sophisticated cruise missiles to its armoury

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran's navy on Sunday added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported.

The TV said both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 kilometers (850 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Navy chief Adm. Shahram Irani said the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and called it ''fully smart”. Irani said the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel.

He said the Nasi has a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and can be installed on warships.

Last month, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack from a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, as Israel wages war on Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

From time to time Iran announces the test firing, production and commissioning of new military equipment that cannot be independently verified. The country says it has a stock of various kinds of missiles with ranges up to 2,000 kilometers (1250 miles), capable of reaching its archenemy Israel and US bases in the region.

