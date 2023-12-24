Delhi health minister orders inquiry into molestation allegation by contractual worker

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has directed the chief secretary to constitute an enquiry committee to look into the allegations of molestation and harassment of women contractual workers at a hospital in north Delhi's Burari.

A woman, working as a housekeeping staff on a contract basis in Burari Government Hospital, has accused her manager and three supervisors of molesting and harassing her and two other employees, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, her manager and three supervisors of the firm that provide multitasking manpower to the hospital have been booked and asked to join the probe, a police official said.

In an official communication to the chief secretary, Bharadwaj said he had learnt from social media that ''some unfortunate incident related to outraging the modesty of women & sexual harassment of outsourced workers'' has been reported at the Burari Hospital.

''However, it appears Delhi Police has been soft against the accused persons, thereby causing much outrage on social media. Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation. You are directed to ensure that the strictest action is taken by Delhi Police against the culprits,'' read the note.

In her complaint, the woman claimed the four accused molested and harassed her and two other female employees on December 17 and December 19.

On December 17, the accused allegedly molested the women and on December 19 they threatened to sack them if she did not agree to their unreasonable demands, an official said.

Bharadwaj directed the constitution of an enquiry committee headed by the Health Secretary.

''He must submit a preliminary report in 24 hours while the final report must be submitted within a week.

''Strictest punishment must be recommended against the culprits. Please submit the ATR within 6 hours of the receipt of this note,'' the minister said.

The minister said he has learnt that the services of accused supervisors and managers have been terminated by the outsourcing firm.

''However, strictest action must also be ensured against the firm if they are also found guilty,'' he said.

Police said a case under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at Burari Police station on December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)