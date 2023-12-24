Swift response of Army unit helps contain market fire in J-K

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Army personnel posted at a camp in the Boniyar area of Baramulla district were among the first to respond when a massive fire broke out in the main market of the border town Saturday night, officials said here.

The fire gutted several shops in the market. However, there was no loss of life.

''On December 23 at approximately 11:30 PM, a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar, triggered by an electric short-circuit. The incident resulted in the complete destruction of many shops and property,'' one of the officials said.

The officials said swift response of the Indian Army personnel from a nearby camp played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing any loss of life.

''Upon receiving reports of the fire, the Indian Army, stationed in Boniyar, immediately mobilized their resources, including water dozers and fire fighting equipments to the site. Their rapid action significantly contributed to containing the fire, ensuring no further spread and additional damage to the market or nearby structures,'' the official added.

The personnel of Fire and Emergency Services also arrived to reinforce the fire-fighting efforts, they said.

The residents of the area expressed their gratitude to the soldiers for their prompt response and commendable efforts in preventing the fire from spreading.

