J-K LG condemns killing of retired police officer, says cowards behind it will not be spared

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the killing of a retired police officer by terrorists in Baramulla district and said the cowards behind the barbaric act would not be spared.

The retired senior superintendent of police, Mohammad Shafi Mir (72), was shot dead by terrorists while he was giving ''azaan'' – the call for prayer -- from a mosque early Sunday.

Mir retired as a senior superintendent of police in 2012 and later became the local ''muezzin''.

In a press statement, the lieutenant governor condemned the terror attack and conveyed his deep sympathies to the family of Mir.

''Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared,'' the statement read.

Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

