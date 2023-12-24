Left Menu

Roof collapse kills 9 members of family in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:39 IST
Roof collapse kills 9 members of family in northwest Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman and her eight children were killed when the roof of their mud house collapsed due to fire caused by a short-circuit in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at Tahari village in Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A woman and her eight children, including four daughters, were killed in the incident, they said, adding that the locals recovered the nine dead bodies from the rubble of the collapsed structure.

The age of the victims were not known.

Efforts to manage the situation were immediately set into motion, with rescue officials, backed by three ambulances and the assistance of local residents, working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Hussain, expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and extended prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The community mourns the loss as authorities work to investigate the cause of the tragic incident and ensure the safety of other residents in the area.

According to a report in Geo News, in July, a deadly fire killed 10 members of the same family, including an infant and woman, when the compressor of their refrigerator exploded in a house in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore.

The deceased included a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old baby. Only one member of the family managed to escape the deadly fire by jumping off the building.

Rescue officials had confirmed that the fire broke out due to an explosion in the fridge's compressor. They said the house had no ventilation to let the smoke out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023