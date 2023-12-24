Roof collapse kills 9 members of family in northwest Pakistan

A woman and her eight children were killed when the roof of their mud house collapsed due to fire caused by a short-circuit in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at Tahari village in Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A woman and her eight children, including four daughters, were killed in the incident, they said, adding that the locals recovered the nine dead bodies from the rubble of the collapsed structure.

The age of the victims were not known.

Efforts to manage the situation were immediately set into motion, with rescue officials, backed by three ambulances and the assistance of local residents, working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Hussain, expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and extended prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The community mourns the loss as authorities work to investigate the cause of the tragic incident and ensure the safety of other residents in the area.

According to a report in Geo News, in July, a deadly fire killed 10 members of the same family, including an infant and woman, when the compressor of their refrigerator exploded in a house in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore.

The deceased included a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old baby. Only one member of the family managed to escape the deadly fire by jumping off the building.

Rescue officials had confirmed that the fire broke out due to an explosion in the fridge's compressor. They said the house had no ventilation to let the smoke out.

