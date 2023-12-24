Left Menu

Two labourers killed in wall collapses in Bhind district

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were killed on Sunday when the old wall of an ashram collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district during the construction of a swimming pool at the site, police said.

The incident occurred in Kiti village when workers were digging earth for the construction of a swimming pool at Trimurti Ashram, said Umri police station in-charge Ravindra Sharma.

''An old wall of the ashram caved in and fell on two labourers who were digging the soil,'' he said.

The duo identified as Kattar Singh Yadav (35) and Anil Singh (46) was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

