Woman loses Rs 18.56 lakh in investment fraud

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered. No arrest has been made in the case, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was cheated of Rs 18.56 lakh allegedly by a man who promised her high returns on mutual fund investments, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

Between March 2021 and March 2023, the 47-year-old homemaker invested money on the advice of the accused but he failed to pay her interest, dividends or other payments she was supposed to get, the MFC police station official said.

''He also touched her inappropriately when she asked him to return the money. A case of cheating and other offences has been registered. No arrest has been made in the case,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

