Fire in godown in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

A fire broke out in a godown in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

''A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service,'' a Delhi Fire Service official said. He further said police in the area were informed about the matter.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

