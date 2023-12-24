Left Menu

Fire in godown in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

A fire broke out in a godown in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:54 IST
Fire in godown in Delhi's Karawal Nagar
Representative Images Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a godown in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

''A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service,'' a Delhi Fire Service official said. He further said police in the area were informed about the matter.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023