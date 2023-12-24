Left Menu

Two young siblings die as ceiling collapses in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two siblings aged five and three years died after the ceiling of their house collapsed on them in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said.

Four people, including construction workers, also suffered injuries in the incident at Samadhipur village in Dadri police station area, they said.

A police spokesperson said repair work was underway at the house of Lal Singh and bricks were being laid on the second floor of the building.

''Due to excessive weight on the upper roof, it fell on the middle-level roof (first floor), which eventually fell down on the ground floor where the two granddaughters of Lal Singh were playing,'' the police official said.

''The two children got trapped under the debris. They were soon brought out and rushed to hospital for treatment but they died during the treatment,'' the official added.

Four people, including construction workers, also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the GIMS Hospital, the police said.

They identified those injured as Rajveer (45), Vinod (43), Sanjeev (35) and Pankaj (23) -- all residents of Samadhipur.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

