25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Nizamuddin

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was set on fire using dry grass and cloth in a revenge of sexual exploitation of one of the accused in southeast Delhis Nizamuddin, police said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:12 IST
A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was set on fire using dry grass and cloth in a revenge of sexual exploitation of one of the accused in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim allegedly used to sexually assault one of the accused, following which he along with his two associates (all juveniles) planned to kill him. ''We have apprehended the three juveniles who are in the age group of 16 and 17, after an information was received about the incident on the night of December 23,'' a senior police officer said. Police said that a team was deputed and the accused were apprehended by the team from the Nizamuddin Basti area. They admitted that they had murdered a man named Azad and kept his body near the Khusro park. After their confession, police teams reached the spot along with the juveniles and a half-burnt body was found in the park, said the police officer. Police said that the spot was investigated by the crime team. ''We took custody of the body which was sent for autopsy at AIIMS. An FIR of murder and hiding evidences of crime was registered. The accused told police that they murdered the man on the night of December 21 and tried to burn his body by putting dry grass and cloth,'' investigators said. The accused said they did this to take revenge as the deceased allegedly used to sexually exploit one of the accused, who hatched the murder plan. ''We have recovered the weapon used in the murder, stones and a stick. The deceased was a too bad character of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. Further investigation is being carried out,'' said the police officer.

