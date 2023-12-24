Foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 2.3 crore seized in Mizoram
- Country:
- India
A consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.38 crore, suspected to have been illegally imported, was recovered in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Sunday.
Based on specific information, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, was carried out along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Saturday, which led to the recovery, they said.
The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes of 109 cases has been handed over to customs personnel for further legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- Champhai
- Customs Preventive Force
- Rs 2.38
ALSO READ
Mizoram govt earmarks Rs 150 crore for buying four identified crops, clearing healthcare bills
Mizoram govt begins move to implement priority programmes
State govt will have zero tolerance towards corruption: Mizoram guv
Mizoram Assembly pays homage to former minister
Mizoram: Chhuanawma appointed deputy chief whip