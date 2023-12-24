Left Menu

Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation in Cairo for talks with Egypt officials -delegation member

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:23 IST
Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation in Cairo for talks with Egypt officials -delegation member
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, a militant group allied with Hamas which is known to be holding some of the Israeli captives in Gaza, has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian security officials, a member of the group with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Sunday.

The talks will centre on "ways to end the Israeli aggression on our people," said the official from the Iran-backed group, which has so far rejected any new prisoner-swap deals with Israel before the latter ends its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave, home to 2.3 million people.

