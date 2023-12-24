Left Menu

2 drone-dropped packets containing explosives, cash seized near LoC in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:42 IST
Two drone-dropped packets containing six battery-operated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pistol and some cash were seized in a joint operation by the Army and police near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector here Sunday, officials said.

The timely recovery of the packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones, thwarted major strikes by terrorists on Indian soil, they said.

The officials said the packets were spotted on an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area at around 7.50 am.

The Army and the police launched a joint operation immediately and the packets were opened with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the IEDs, a 9-mm Italian pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, a hand grenade and Rs 35,000 cash, they said.

This comes a day after Army troops scuttled an infiltration bid by eliminating a terrorist in the same sector.

