Construction worker dies of electrocution in TN

A construction worker died of electrocution while at work here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Rajagopal (31) was working in a private building in Postal Colony. He was electrocuted when the iron rod he was carrying came in contact with a live electric wire nearby. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

