Rajasthan: Woman killed, one-yr-old daughter, niece injured in attack by robbers; two held

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:37 IST
Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a woman and injuring two others, including a one-year-old daughter of the deceased, in a village here, police said.

The incident took place at Lamba in the Bilara area here around 10.30 pm on Saturday when the accused entered the house of Mahendra, a truck driver, with the intention of robbery, they added.

While Mahendra was out with his family members to attend a wedding function only 500 metres away, his wife Anjali (27) alias Anju was present in the house with her one-year-old daughter Kavya and niece Kusum alias Khushi (12), SP (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said.

However, their plan went awry when she woke up and identified the accused. As she raised an alarm, they caught her and allegedly slit her throat with a knife, Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Kusum rushed to the roof shouting for help. But the accused brought her down and allegedly attacked her along Kavya, leaving them injured, the SP said.

After the criminals fled, Kusum informed her grandfather about the incident over phone, who the rushed to the spot and informed the police, he said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed all the three victims to the hospital, where Anju was declared brought dead, while both the girls were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur, he added.

The accused were identified as Anil (20) and Sahil Khan (19), both of whom reside in the same neighbourhood as the victims, the police said.

The police initiated a search for the accused duo and arrested them early Sunday morning from their houses, they added.

