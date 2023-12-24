Man murdered by two persons on suspicion of mobile phone theft
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:55 IST
An unidentified man was killed allegedly by two persons who accused him of mobile phone theft, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.
The official said accused Pramod Badwe's phone went missing on Saturday and he along with one Sunny Singh Randhawa thrashed the man with an iron rod in Pardi area here, he said.
''Badwe and Singh have been booked for murder. Further probe is underway,'' the Pardi police station official added.
