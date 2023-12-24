Man murdered by two persons on suspicion of mobile phone theft

An unidentified man was killed allegedly by two persons who accused him of mobile phone theft, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The official said accused Pramod Badwe's phone went missing on Saturday and he along with one Sunny Singh Randhawa thrashed the man with an iron rod in Pardi area here, he said.

''Badwe and Singh have been booked for murder. Further probe is underway,'' the Pardi police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)