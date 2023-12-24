Left Menu

Houthis say US missile targeting Yemen's navel forces exploded near Gabon-owned ship

The Gabon-owned ship was travelling from Russia, Mohammed Abdul-Salam said. "The Red Sea will be a burning arena if the U.S. and its allies continue their bullying. Countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," he added.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:23 IST
Houthis say US missile targeting Yemen's navel forces exploded near Gabon-owned ship
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi group said on Sunday that a missile from a U.S. battleship targeting Yemen's naval forces in the Red Sea exploded near a Gabon-owned ship. The Gabon-owned ship was travelling from Russia, Mohammed Abdul-Salam said.

"The Red Sea will be a burning arena if the U.S. and its allies continue their bullying. Countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," he added. The leader of the Houthis, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, warned on Wednesday they would strike U.S. warships if the Iranian-backed militia was targeted by Washington, which this week set up a multinational force to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023