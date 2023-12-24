Left Menu

9 members of a family charred to death in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:48 IST
9 members of a family charred to death in northwest Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nine members of a family were charred to death on Sunday when their house caught fire in northwest Pakistan, according to a media report.

The incident took place in the Tarhi village area of Abbottabad district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police said the deceased included a woman, her four sons and four daughters, Dawn newspaper reported.

The house, which was made out of wood, caught fire after a short circuit and then collapsed, an official said. He said that the bodies were trapped under the rubble for hours before they were retrieved by rescue teams.

The official further said that it was not possible to identify the bodies and mass graves were prepared for their burial.

The head of the deceased family, Zakir Abbasi, is a resident of Karachi. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023