Man held for snatching gold chains at rally
PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-12-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 22:24 IST
A 33-year-old man was arrested from Beed city for allegedly snatching gold chains at a rally of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange held recently, police said on Sunday. Police recovered stolen chains worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused Umesh Talle on Saturday, an official said.
A case of theft was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.
