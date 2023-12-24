Man held for snatching gold chains at rally

A 33-year-old man was arrested from Beed city for allegedly snatching gold chains at a rally of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange held recently, police said on Sunday. Police recovered stolen chains worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused Umesh Talle on Saturday, an official said.

A case of theft was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.

