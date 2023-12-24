Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged custodial torture of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on 'X', he said: ''Lastly, I conveyed my deep sadness at the circumstances in Kashmir. Not since 2021 have our forces been attacked in such a manner. The custodial torture of civilians is also an immense cause for concern.'' What happened to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that after the repeal of Article 370 and demonetisation, ''everything has been sorted and that there is no terrorism anymore?'', he asked.

''Unfortunately dialogue-baazi has replaced proper national security,'' he claimed.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said in Delhi today.

Owaisi also expressed concern over the Telangana government reportedly planning to construct a new High Court building at Budvel here, away from its present location in the old city of Hyderabad.

''Recently, people of South Zone (Old City of Hyderabad) were accused of electricity theft by people in power. It is condemnable. No CM should feel entitled to insulting the people of an area where tribals, Dalits and Muslims live,'' he said.

If development of the 'South Zone' is a concern, then why is it being proposed that the High Court will be moved out of Old City (Original Hyderabad), he claimed.

''The new High Court is being proposed in Budvel on high value land and will cost a few hundred crores. Over the decades, every institution of importance has been shifted out of Original Hyderabad. Does the CM want to make Original Hyderabad a barren area that is no more part of the capital city?,'' he said.

Let Chanchalguda jail in the old city be shifted to the outskirts and the land can be used for a new High Court, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)